Ex-BuCor OIC Ragos admits he was coerced to link De Lima to illegal drug trade

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 29 2022 12:44 AM

An erstwhile prosecution witness against former Philippine senator Leila de Lima appeared in court to recant his earlier testimony.

He claims he was coerced to link her to the illegal drugs trade. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 28, 2022
