Home > News Ex-BuCor OIC Ragos admits he was coerced to link De Lima to illegal drug trade ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 29 2022 12:44 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC An erstwhile prosecution witness against former Philippine senator Leila de Lima appeared in court to recant his earlier testimony. He claims he was coerced to link her to the illegal drugs trade. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 28, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Leila de Lima war on drugs illegal drug trade BuCor Bureau of Corrections /overseas/10/29/22/russia-mobilizes-300000-reservists-minister/overseas/10/29/22/covid-vaccines-may-cause-period-problems-experts/entertainment/10/29/22/pioneering-rocker-jerry-lee-lewis-dead-at-87/overseas/10/29/22/intruder-attacks-husband-of-top-us-democrat-with-hammer/spotlight/10/29/22/theft-robbery-top-list-of-undas-holiday-crimes