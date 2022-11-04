Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The eldest son of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla pleaded not guilty to drug possession charges on Friday, one of his lawyers said.

Juanito Jose Remulla III was caught with suspected high-grade marijuana or kush worth P1.3 million during a controlled delivery conducted by an inter-agency task force in Las Piñas City last Oct. 11.

The younger Remulla entered a not guilty plea during the arraignment conducted by the Las Piñas Regional Trial Court through video conference, his lawyer Jose Christopher "Kit" Belmonte confirmed.

A date for the presentation of evidence has yet to be set.

Another complaint for importation of illegal drugs against Remulla III is under preliminary investigation before the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office.

His arrest prompted calls for Secretary Remulla’s resignation, even among some lawmakers who questioned how impartial prosecutors could conduct probes under the watch of his agency, the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Secretary Remulla in October said leaving his post "is not my call" and instead rests on President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.

The elder Remulla had vowed not to intervene in his 38-year-old son's case.

— With a report from Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News