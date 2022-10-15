Sec. Jesus Crispin Remulla of the Department of Justice (DOJ) breezes through the confirmation process of the Committee on Justice and Judicial Bar Council of the Commission on Appointments on September 14, 2022. Senate PRIB handout



MANILA — The country's justice system may collapse should Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla influence his son's anti-illegal drug case, the former head of the Philippine Bar Association warned Saturday.

Lawyer Rico Domingo said on paper, department secretaries should be impartial and unbiased, which means that "they should be not interfering in the judicial process."

"Kung tutunghayan natin ang batas ay dapat walang impluwensya. Ang secretary of justice o kahit ang mga hukom ay dapat impartial, unbiased, at dapat pagdudulayan nila ang mga kaso nilang hahawakan," Domingo said in a Teleradyo interview.

He said public trust in the judicial process should be maintained, and should not be stained by any suspicion. Any sign of interference could lead to problems, he said.

"Justice department is one of the 5 pillars of the justice system. Yung 5 pillars na yan, may law enforcement, may prosecution, judiciary, penology, at ating community," said Domingo.

"Kapag nawalan ng tiwala ang tao sa isang pillar na yan, mabubuwag ang sistema ng justice natin, hustisya," he added.

"Yun ang key diyan, trust and confidence ng mga tao sa sistema."

Domingo's statement came a day after Juanito Jose Diaz Remulla III, the eldest son of the Justice secretary, was charged with violating Section 11 of Republic Act 9162 or Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

On Tuesday, law enforcement authorities nabbed the official's son in Las Piñas City for alleged possession of suspected kush worth around P1.3 million.

The Las Piñas City Prosecutor’s Office did not recommend any bail for Remulla III.

FAST INDICTMENT

Meanwhile, Domingo noted the fast indictment and the resolution of the case in Las Pinas.

"Hindi lang ang proseso, pati ang kanilang resolution. Yun ang mahalaga. Usually matagal yan, I've been in practice for more than 40 years, minsan tumatagal yan," he said.

"Itong kaso na ito ay napakabilis, ininvestigate siya, then immediately upon investigation, inquest... po siya at na-file agad ang information."

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Friday rejected calls for Remulla to resign, saying these do not have any basis.

Secretary Remulla had said he is grateful to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for doing its job "without fear or favor".