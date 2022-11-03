Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – The death toll due to flash floods and landslides spawned by severe tropical storm Paeng in Maguindanao has risen to 63, a local official said Thursday.

Seventeen people remain missing in the province, said Maguindanao Provincial Administrator Atty. Cyrus Torrena.

Many of the casualties were residents in mountain areas, the official said. These residents used to live in coastal areas but were relocated as a precaution against tsunamis and storm surges.

More than a hundred families affected by Tropical Storm Paeng take shelter at Barangay Tamontaka covered court in Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipality in Maguindanao on Oct. 29, 2022. Courtesy of Omar Juanday, PonD News Asia

“There [are] no other records that pointed to the [relocation] area as a geohazard area,” he told ANC’s “Rundown.”

He also said local authorities complied with all relocation guidelines.

The nationwide death toll from Paeng has climbed to 150, with nearly 4 million people affected by the disaster.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared a state of calamity in 4 regions, including the Bangsamoro, where Maguindanao is located.

— ANC, 3 November 2022