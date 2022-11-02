Residents navigate a muddy street in Poblacion in Noveleta Cavite as they return to their respective homes on Oct. 31, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday placed 4 regions under a state of calamity due to the devastation wrought by severe tropical storm Paeng.

In his Proclamation No. 84, Marcos declared a state of calamity in Regions IV-A (Calabarzon), V (Bicol Region), VI (Western Visayas), and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), some of the places hardest hit by Paeng.

The state of calamity in the said regions will last for 6 months, unless earlier revoked by the President.

Marcos noted that 1.4 million people in these regions were "adversely affected" by Paeng's onslaught.

Under a state of calamity, the local governments and private sectors in the regions can hasten rescue, recovery, relief and rehabilitation efforts, as well as quickly appropriate funds for these.

Prices of basic needs and prime commodities in these regions will also be controlled to avoid hoarding and overpricing.

"All government departments, agencies, and instrumentalities concerned are hereby directed to continue implementing and executing rescue, recovery, relief, and rehabilitation measures in accordance with pertinent operational plans and directives," Marcos said.

He also ordered national government agencies to coordinate with local government units (LGUs) to help augment the basic services in affected areas.

"Law enforcement agencies, with support from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, are directed to undertake all necessary measures to ensure peace and order in affected areas," he further ordered.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) earlier urged Marcos to place the entire Philippines under a state of calamity for a year following Paeng's onslaught.

But Marcos shunned the idea, saying that the damage was "highly localized."

“I don’t think it is necessary,” Marcos told reporters on Monday while visiting Noveleta, Cavite, where Paeng spawned flash floods.

As of Wednesday, the death toll from Paeng has risen to 121, while 103 people were hurt and 36 were still missing.

The storm also affected some 3.1 million people, or 927,822 families.

