Paeng death toll rises to 121, 36 missing: gov't

Residents clean their homes after flood water subsided in San Antonio 1, Noveleta, Cavite on Oct. 31, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The reported death toll from Tropical Storm Paeng rose to 121 on Wednesday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

The tropical storm also left 103 people hurt and 36 others missing, the council said in its latest situational report released Wednesday morning.

More than 3.1 million people—or 927,822 families—were also affected in 73 provinces across the country.

Two days since Paeng left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), about 869,278 people remain displaced from their homes, with most of them staying outside evacuation centers.

NDRRMC also reported that 11,294 houses were damaged by the storm. Damage to houses is pegged at P12.7 million.

Some 141 infrastructure were also hit by Paeng, mostly roads, schools, and government facilities. Estimated cost of infrastructural damage is at P896 million.

The council also estimated the cost of agricultural damage at P1.280 billion, with more than 54,000 farmers and fisherfolk affected and up to 57,000 hectares of crops destroyed.

As of Wednesday, only 149 of the 297 towns and cities hit by Paeng have power restored, while 10 out of 17 areas still have no water supply.

NDRRMC also reported that only 75 out of the 471 cancelled flights have resumed, while 3,089 passengers, 590 rolling cargoes, 97 vessels, and 7 motorbancas are still stranded in seaports around the country.

The government has so far distributed P71.5 million worth of assistance to affected residents, mostly family food packs given by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier led the distribution of relief goods to Paeng-hit victims staying at an evacuation center in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao, one of the areas that bore the brunt of the storm.

Marcos earlier cited the need to address climate change, deforestation, and flood control to prevent a repeat of mass casualties caused by storms like Paeng.

RELATED VIDEO: