Paeng death toll in Maguindanao del Norte now at 53

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 31 2022 10:40 PM

At least 101 people are killed after severe tropical storm Paeng unleashed floods and landslides in the Philippines over the weekend. Seventy people are hurt. Fifty-three or more than half of the fatalities are from Maguindanao del Norte province in the Bangsamoro region.

- The World Tonight, ANC, October 31, 2022