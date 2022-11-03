Residents clean up and look for salvageable items days after the onslaught of tropical storm Paeng in Antonio Dos, Noveleta, Cavite on Nov. 1, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Severe tropical storm Paeng has left 150 people dead, the latest tally from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) showed Thursday.

The NDRRMC also reported that those injured by Paeng's onslaught rose to 128, while 36 people remained missing.

Most of the deaths were reported in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanano (BARMM) with 63 fatalities, Calabarzon with 33, and Western Visayas with 29.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has placed these 3 regions and Bicol under a state of calamity.

The storm has also affected some 3.96 million people all over the country, equivalent to 1.13 million families.

Almost a week since Paeng left the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), around 1.2 million people were still displaced from their homes, with most of them staying outside evacuation centers.

NDRRMC reported that 15,162 houses were damaged by Paeng's onslaught, with the cost of damage pegged at P17.2 million.

Damage to infrastructure was estimated at P2.83 billion, with 367 roads, bridges, schools, health facilities, and other government facilities hit by the storm.

Agricultural damage caused by Paeng also climbed to P2.44 billion, the NDRRMC said. Close to 60,000 farmers and 69,260 hectares of crops were affected.

The council also reported that 200 out of 354 affected towns and cities had their power restored, while 11 out of 20 affected areas regained their water supply.

Thirty-eight areas still have no mobile reception due to damaged communication lines as of writing.

The government has distributed P136.8 million worth of assistance to affected residents, most of which were food packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Marcos earlier scored the need to address climate change and deforestation to avoid mass casualties from cyclones, after he met with local officials in BARMM and Maguindanao, which bore the brunt of Paeng.

"In the recent years, iyong dating dinadaanan ng baha, hindi na doon. Iba na ang dinadaanan eh. That’s the problem. Talagang may climate change talaga. It’s undeniable. That’s the problem sa preparation natin," Marcos said Tuesday.

