

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday met in Malacañang with the special advisor of Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, his office said.

In his meeting with Mori Masafumi, Marcos "expressed optimism for the continued collaboration between the Philippines and Japan on bilateral goals for enhancing defense and security, as well as building climate-resilient infrastructure," the Office of the President said.

The Office of the Press Secretary said Marcos cited climate change, maritime security, the West Philippine Sea, agriculture and food security, and infrastructure development as the areas his administration wishes to work with the Japanese government.

“Japan is and will remain a solid and steadfast partner of the Philippines. I look forward to work closely with Prime Minister Kishida in building an even stronger strategic partnership with your country,” Marcos told Masafumi, according to the OPS.

The Japanese official, for his part, reiterated his country's commitment to the Philippine government. Mori was present during the signing in Malacanang of two more contract packages on civil works related to the Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP).

The Japanese government's invitation to Marcos for a state visit was also brought up.

Vice President Sara Duterte disclosed in late September that during her trip to Tokyo for the state funeral of assassinated Japanese leader Shinzo Abe that month, discussions were held on the preparations for Marcos' planned state visit to Japan.

According to the OPS, Mori is in the Philippines to attend the 13th High-Level Joint Committee Meeting on Infrastructure Development and Economic Cooperation.

Earlier in the day, Mori attended a joint training of the Philippine Coast Guard, United States Coast Guard, and Japan Coast Guard at Pier 13, Port Area in Manila.

As seen on a video released by RTVM, Marcos was joined in his meeting with Mori by Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno and OPS officer-in-charge Cheloy Garafil.

In the aftermath of severe tropical storm Paeng, Japan's Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa said Tokyo was ready to provide assistance to the country.

The death toll from Paeng has climbed to 150, with the calamity affecting some 3.3 million people, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said earlier in the day.

At least 367 infrastructure were damaged, worth more than P2.8 billion.

Scientists have warned that deadly and destructive storms are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer because of climate change.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

