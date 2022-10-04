Japan visa application now available for individual tourists

The Japanese embassy in the Philippines now accepts applications for all kind of visas, including temporary visitor for individual travel, while requirements for visiting friends have been relaxed with no more need for an inviter’s “written pledge.”

There will also be no need for registration in its ERFS (Entrants, Returnee Follow-up System).

Previously, only package tours arranged by a travel agency in Japan registered with the ERFS are allowed.

According to a notice posted by the Japanese embassy on Tuesday, the issuance of visas based on the these eased procedures will start October 11.

“(1) The embassy accepts applications for all kind of visas including Temporary Visitor for individual travel, visiting friends and multiple-entry. (2) No need Registration to ERFS (Entrants, Returnee Follow-up System) (3) Requirements for Visiting Friends are relaxed (No need inviter’s “Written pledge”),” the embassy said.

The bulletin added, “All entrants/returnees to Japan with a valid vaccination certificate which proves 3 doses of COVID-19 vaccine accredited by Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare are not required to obtain a negative certificate.”

Those without vaccination certificate or “other entrants/returnees need to obtain negative test result for COVID-19 conducted within 72 hours prior to departure.”

