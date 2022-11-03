PH, Japan and US Coast Guard hold joint law enforcement training

MULTIMEDIA

Japanese envoy observes PGC-JCG joint law enforcement training

Mr. Mori Masafumi, special advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan observes a joint training of the Philippine Coast Guard, United States Coast Guard (USCG), and Japan Coast Guard (JCG) at Pier 13, Port Area, Manila on Thursday. PCG and JCG have been organizing joint trainings to bolster maritime law enforcement.