Tropical Storm Paeng destroys a detour bridge in Naval, Biliran on October 29, 2022. Photo courtesy Mayor Stephanie Espina/File

MANILA — The repair of roads and bridges that severe tropical storm Paeng damaged could take 2 to 3 weeks, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said on Thursday.

Paeng left at least P2.09 billion worth of damage to infrastructure, based on DPWH's initial assessment.

DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan said cutting the restoration down to a week was not possible.

"We have to engage contractors and we also have to look for the funds to be able to undertake all the reconstruction projects," he said.

The agency said it needed an initial P300 million to repair infrastructure in 8 regions affected by Paeng.

Bonoan said the DPWH is finalizing the cost of immediate restoration to allow mobility, especially in areas where relief is needed.

The DPWH will also work on the permanent rehabilitation and reconstruction of damaged roads, bridges, and dikes to make them resilient to climate change.

Bonoan said bridges and flood control projects that collapsed during Paeng's onslaught were old structures which were were not built to withstand the amount of debris and rainfall from the storm.

The DPWH will use steel planks and panels to temporarily restore damaged bridges and roads. Detour routes will also be cleared, Bonoan said.

RELATED VIDEO