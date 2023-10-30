Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday said this year's Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) were successful and smooth despite some poll-related incidents.

"Wala tayong insidente ng failure of elections bagamat may delay kaninang umaga," said Comelec Spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco.

"Doon sa Palawan na nabanggit natin, nahinto lang pansamantala dahil nawalan ng balota. Pero ayon sa aming contingency plan... tinuloy kaagad ang halalan nang mahuli ang mga namunit niyan," Laudiangco added.

Comelec was also hoping the voter turnout would surge past 80 percent, he said, after rolling out the early voting and mall voting programs for today.

"Kitang-kita natin ang kagustuhan ng mga kababayan natin sa mga mall na hangga't maaari ang ating mga botohan," he said.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) recorded 35 election-related incidents, while vote-buying incidents reached 19. At least four people, meanwhile, were killed in the southern part of the country in connection with the polls.

PNP said the situation in the country was generally peaceful after the BSKE despite these incidents. There were also no major incidents that compromised the integrity of the polls, it added.

Polls at NCR's smallest barangay went smoothly: electoral board

Residents arrive to cast their votes for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections in Barangay Rizal, a newly designated barangay in Taguig City on October 30, 2023. Barangay Rizal is one of the 10 barangays which were formerly part of Makati City and were turned over to the city of Taguig in August after the Supreme Court ruling giving Taguig jurisdiction over The Fort. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Meanwhile, the local electoral board in the smallest barangay in Metro Manila said voters cast their ballots for the council polls without any hitch.

Residents of Barangay 76 in Caloocan lined up patiently at their lone clustered precinct in Gomburza Elementary School, eagerly awaiting their turn to cast their votes.

The elections were conducted smoothly and efficiently with the assistance of the Comelec and local authorities, said electoral board chairperson Luisa Cometa.

"Smooth lang. Wala po kaming nae-encounter na challenges o kaya nagkakagulo sila sa pila, okay lang naman at nakapila sila," she said.

Ballot boxes were used and voters wrote down their choices diligently, ensuring a fair and accurate representation of the community's voice.

There are 210 regular registered voters and 85 Sangguniang Kabataan voters in Barangay 76. As of noon, nearly half had already voted.

The 2020 census listed only 2 people as residents of the barangay.

"Akala nila walang barangay 76 pero meron! Dumadami dami!” said resident Kharenly Buban.

The Barangay 76 council has been led by chairman Adelino Fausto since 1988. He is seeking reelection unopposed.

The land area of Barangay 76 is 28,000 square meters, or 2.8 hectares. Within its boundaries are a bus terminal and two malls.

Despite the small size of their community, voters like Jessica Lobo have big hopes for their incoming officials.

"Una, maka-Diyos, makatao, matulungin,” she said, referring to the candidates she chose.

-- With a report from Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News

