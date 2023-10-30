G. Perfecto High School in Manila is jampacked with voters for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections on October 30, 2023. Comelec earlier estimated that around 44, 347 would cast their vote here. ABS-CBN News/Joyce Balancio

MANILA — Polling for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) at Gregorio Perfecto High School in Tondo, Manila on Monday was expected to go beyond the voting deadline of 3 p.m. due to the large number of voters there.

School Principal June Hayden Sinson told ABS-CBN News that more than 44,000 voters were expected to cast their votes at the school.

Polling precincts at the school used to service just 10,000 voters but due to the ongoing renovation of the R. Almario Elementary School, G. Perfecto had to accommodate half of the other school's voters, Sinson said.

Queues even spilled out onto the streets, he said, adding that some voters attempted to vote twice.

According to the local Comelec office in Manila, G. Perfecto High School is accommodating the biggest voting population in Manila with 95 clustered precincts and 44,347 voters.