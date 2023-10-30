BSKE results 'crucial' to politicians in nat'l level: Marcos Jr

Candidates and supporters begin their campaign for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) in the City of Manila on October 19, 2023. , Candidates are given until October 28 to campaign and woo voters ahead of the elections on October 30. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Monday stressed the importance of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), as these local officials would deliver votes for politicians at the national level.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote at Batac, Ilocos Norte past 7 a.m., Marcos said local elections are "held at the very intimate personal level."

"Of all the elected officials, it is the barangay officials who can actually tell you 'I will deliver this many votes,'" the President said.

"Kapag sinabi ng mga barangay na magde-deliver ako sa'yo ng 350 votes sa aking barangay, asahan mo 350 'yun, totoo 'yun, kaya napakahalaga ng resulta nito para sa aming mga pulitiko. Napakahalaga ng resulta ng barangay election," he added.

"That is why ang sa aming assessment, kung minsan ay napakainit ng barangay election dahil talagang crucial 'yan," said Marcos.

Some 1.4 million aspirants filed their candidacies for the BSKE.

Marcos, Jr. in August said his political party Partido Federal ng Pilipinas was eyeing alliances with "like-minded" groups ahead of the BSKE, which he said would have a "big impact" on the 2025 polls.

The President said a political party should be strong enough to help its candidates despite potential "conflicts." Efforts to expand alliances "should start now", he said.

He also urged mayors last week to prepare for emerging challenges and threats faced by local governance and stressed the importance of partnerships with other stakeholders.