President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr leads the oath taking of the new members of Partido Federal ng Pilipinas at the Heroes Hall of Malacañang Palace on Thursday, August 24, 2023. Photo by Yummie Dingding / PPA POOL



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Thursday said his political party was eyeing alliances with "like-minded" groups ahead of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, which he said would have a "big impact" on the 2025 polls.

"We are trying to align [with]...like-minded political forces," Marcos said during the oath-taking of new members of Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), which made him its standard-bearer in the 2022 elections.

"To that end, I think it is opportune time to be able to say that after this, we are going to continue to talk to other political parties and come to an agreement with them para nga patibayin natin nang husto ‘yung ating grupo (to strengthen our group)," he added.

The President said a political party should be strong enough to help its candidates despite potential "conflicts." Efforts to expand alliances "should start now", he said.

"Kung minsan kasi kung mag-coalition tayo sa isang partido, baka may kandidato sila, may kandidato din tayo. That’s a sort of thing that we will have to work out," he said.

(Sometimes, when we have a coalition with another party, they could have their own candidates. We may also have our own.)

The PFP is "preparing for all the political cycles", including the Oct. 30 barangay polls, Marcos said.



"As we all know, the barangay elections have a big impact, have a big effect on how the 2025 elections will turn out," he said.

"Kasi kung tayo magiging kandidato, mananalo tayo sa 2025, kailangan ay kailangan natin ng suporta ng barangay level. So, that is why it was incumbent upon us to now immediately try and organize ourselves so that we are prepared because there is always a synergy," he continued.

(If we become candidates, for us to win in 2025, we need the support of the barangay level.)

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Marcos, Jr's eldest son Ilocos Norte First District Rep. Sandro Marcos joined the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas on Thursday.

The younger Marcos was previously a member of the Nacionalista Party, led by business mogul and former senator Manny Villar.