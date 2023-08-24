Screengrab from RTVM

MANILA — Ilocos Norte 1st District Representative Sandro Marcos on Thursday took his oath as the newest member of Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), the political party of his father President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

Rep. Marcos was previously a member of the Nacionalista Party, which is led by business mogul and former senator Manny Villar. He and other new members of the party took their oath in Malacañang in a short ceremony.

President Marcos, who was PFP's standard-bearer in the 2022 elections, welcomed the new members in his speech, lauding a "bigger group" that "continues to work for the advocacy of improving government bureaucracy."

"We have turned what was a minor party in the political spectrum into a majority party in the country," Marcos said.

"We are trying to make our political system as stable as possible. 'Yung mga political theories ang siyang nagsasabi na ikalat ang kapangyarihan, huwag natin ilagay sa isang lugar," he said.

The party was formed in 2018 by supporters of former president Rodrigo Duterte and his then push for federalism in the Philippines.