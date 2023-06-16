PFP to welcome 20 governors as new members

MANILA - At least 20 governors from different provinces around the Philippines will take their oath of office as new members of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) on June 17.

This announcement was made by Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo Jr., PFP national president, during a press conference on Friday.

According to Tamayo, the PFP is a political party that is dedicated to upholding a set of principles that its members strongly believes in.

He also mentioned that the political party has been actively recruiting members from various barangays and provinces.

"Mas mabuti na maparating sa baba ang ating mga adhikain kung ang local chief executives mismo ang una nating ire-recruit," he said.

When asked about the strength of PFP, Tamayo said, "Kami ang nakakaalam kung gaano na kalakas ang base na meron kami sa partido. Hindi namin kailangan ipagyabang ang lakas namin dahil kami lang ang nakakaalam."

However, he emphasized that the expansion they are currently doing is within the electoral structure they have in place.

"Hanggang tumatanggal tinitiyak namin na iexpand at palakasin ang partidong," he said.

