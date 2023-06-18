MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s party Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) inducted 10 new members on Saturday in a bid to expand its reach nationwide.

The new members, who consist of governors and mayors from all over the country, took their oaths of allegiance to the PFP in Manila.

They are:

Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib

Zamboanga Sibugay Governor Anne Hofer

Laguna Vice Governor Karen Agapay

Batanes Governor Malou Cayco

Uyugan, Batanes Mayor Jonathan Nanud

Sabtang, Batanes Mayor Prescila Babalo

Itbayat, Batanes Mayor Sabas De Sagon

Mahatao, Batanes Mayor Pedro Poncio

Ivana, Batanes Mayor Celso Batallones

Basco, Batanes Mayor German Caccam

PFP President and South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. said the party has shifted its focus into strengthening its electoral structure, as well as supporting Marcos' programs on agriculture and the marginalized sector.

Aside from Tamayo, other PFP officials led the oath-taking ceremony: PFP National Secretary General Tom Lantion, PFP Manila chapter Chairman Alex Lopez, and PFP Manila Secretary General Chikee Ocampo.



Formed in 2018 by supporters of former president Rodrigo Duterte and his then push for federalism in the Philippines, PFP saw the landslide victory of its standard-bearer Marcos in the 2022 polls after he obtained more than 58 percent of the total number of votes.

—Report from Izzy Lee, ABS-CBN News

