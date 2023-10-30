MANILA — The Department of Health on Monday told parents to refrain from bringing their children to cemeteries this Undas 2023 when large crowds are expected to visit their departed.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said in a release that children — who have weak immune systems to ward off infections — could catch communicable diseases from overcrowded places such as cemeteries.

He added that intense heat and sudden downpours could harm children.

Despite COVID cases plateauing, the health chief said that the threat of the disease was still present.

"There are still sporadic cases and increasing cases in some regions," the DOH said.

FOOD SAFETY

The DOH advised those who plan to visit the cemeteries to bring their own water and food to prevent poisoning and diseases.

It also discouraged bringing salads and other food that could easily spoil due to heat.

"Let us be responsible with our actions and make our visit solemn," Herbosa said.