MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday urged the public to follow health protocols following an increase in influenza-like illnesses across the Philippines.

The DOH is expecting an increase with the start of the rainy and colder months, said DOH Spokesperson Dr. Eric Tayag.

In an interview on Teleradyo Serbisyo, Tayag told the public to take the necessary precautions such as staying at home if experiencing symptoms, masking up and maintaining physical distance.

He said many of those experiencing influenza-like illnesses were children. He urged parents to monitor the condition of their kids.

“Sa mga bata, baka mauwi iyan sa bronchopneumonia... kaya iyong mga magulang pinapaalala namin, tingnan niyo ‘yung hingal niya, ‘yung bilis ng paghinga, ‘pag lumampas ng 40 per minute iyan, malamang sa hindi may bacterial pneumonia (ang bata), kailangan ng antibiotic," he said.

"Pero huwag kayo iinom ng antibiotic na hindi po nirereseta ng doktor,” he added.

It is also important for those experiencing flu-like illnesses to have themselves tested. Some cases could be COVID-19, he said.

“Hindi naman lahat ito ay talagang influenza e. Influenza-like, flu-like. So ginagawa namin, sa iilan na nakakakuha kami ng sample, nakakapag-swab kami, kung (noong) isang taon ay maraming COVID ang nakukuha namin, ngayong taon ang nakukuha namin influenza A, influenza B, tapos may naliligaw pa ring COVID," he said.

"'Yung akala mong trangkaso lang ay mamaya COVID pala. Kaya nga sa nagpapatingin, sana nagbibigay kayo ng sample para malaman po natin, kung ano talaga iyan, COVID o flu o kung ano pa para nang sa ganoon makapag-ingat tayo,” Tayag said.

He urged the public, especially the elderly, to avail of free flu vaccines in health centers.

The DOH earlier this week said it reported an increase of influenza-like illness nationwide in October, compared to the same period last year.

In a statement, the agency said there were 151,375 influenza-like illness nationwide as of Oct. 13, higher by 45 percent compared to the 104,613 reported during the same time in 2022.

"Looking at historical data since 2009, case increases coincide with the onset of rainy and colder months. Hence, we are implementing strict monitoring of cases as we anticipate rise in cases in the coming months," said the DOH.

"Higher number of cases in 2023 compared to the previous year is observed in most diseases under surveillance which could be attributed to the efforts in strengthening the surveillance for the other diseases as we shift our focus from COVID-19," it added.