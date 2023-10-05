DOH warns of 'proliferation of viruses' during rainy season

Pedestrians brave the flood waters brought by a strong downpour along United Nations Avenue in Manila on July 13, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Health is expecting a rise in communicable diseases such as colds and flu as the rainy season persists, which will be followed by cooler days.

The rainy season in the Philippines started in June this year. It is expected to last until November and will be followed by the cool dry season from December to February.

The DOH in a statement said a possible increase in contagious illnesses is due to the expected "proliferation of viruses" as the weather in the country transitions from increased heat to damp conditions.

It noted that from January 1 to September 16, influenza-like illnesses spiked to 134,637, which was 8 percent higher compared to the previous 2 weeks.

In August 2023, the number of viral diseases was almost 50 percent higher compared to the same reporting period the year prior, the DOH added.

According to the health department, COVID-19 infections have also been increasing since August, with an average of 172 new cases reported per day as of October 2.

But the health system capacity remains "at low risk" with total and ICU bed utilization rates at 16 percent and 13 percent respectively, said the DOH.

The agency advises the public to keep observing public health measures such as wearing a mask, ensuring proper ventilation, isolating when sick, and getting vaccinated and boosted.