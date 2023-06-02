Pedestrians and motorists navigate through rain and flood after a sudden downpour in Manila City on May 26, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA (UPDATED) — The rainy season has officially begun, state weather bureau PAGASA declared on Friday.

Widespread rain in the past few days over the western sections of Luzon and Visayas "signifies the start of the rainy season in the country," PAGASA said.

The rains were brought about by the passage of storm Betty (international name: Mawar), the occurrence of scattered thunderstorms, and the southwest monsoon or habagat, the weather forecaster noted.

The rainy season in the Philippines usually begins every June and lasts until November.

Despite the declaration of the rainy season, interruptions in rainfall events, or so-called monsoon breaks, could happen, PAGASA said, which could last for "several days or weeks."

HABAGAT, EL NIÑO

Meanwhile, the western parts of the country could experience above-normal rainfall conditions due to the enhanced habagat, the weather agency said.

On the other hand, PAGASA warned that El Niño, which could hit "in the next couple of months," would bring dry spells and droughts in some parts of the country.

PAGASA photo

STORMS

The beginning of the rainy season means more storms will strike the country in the coming months.

PAGASA said earlier that 10 to 14 tropical cyclones are expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) this year.

But on average, 20 storms enter the PAR annually, and nearly 8 or 9 of them will cross the Philippines, according to PAGASA.

"The peak of the typhoon season is July through October when nearly 70 percent of all typhoon[s] develop," it said.