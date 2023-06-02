Fisherfolk and port workers attend to their boats amid strong winds at the Binangonan Fish Port in Rizal on May 31, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Damage to agriculture and infrastructure due to tropical cyclone Betty was minimal, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Friday.

But NDRRMC spokesperson Raffy Alejandro said around 77,000 people in 6 regions were affected by the storm.

"Based on our monitoring and reports that we got, the effects of Betty is very minimal in terms of damage to infrastructure and agriculture," he told ANC's "Rundown".

Alejandro said there were some landslides recorded in Cordillera while an old warehouse was destroyed in Cagayan.

Betty left the Philippine area of responsibility Thursday afternoon but state weather bureau PAGASA warned it may continue to enhance the southwest monsoon.

The habagat is currently affecting the country.

The agency previously said some 10 to 14 tropical cyclones were expected to enter PAR from May until October this year.

"We will continue to enhance our preparations by making sure we have enough stockpile of food and non-food items in our strategic warehouses throughout the country," Alejandro said.

"At the same time, we will continue to enhance the capacity of our response unit down to the local government unit," he added.