PAGASA raises El Niño Alert

People cool off at the Wawa Dam in Rodriguez, RIzal on March 18, 2023 as the summer season nears. PAGASA on Friday said Filipinos can expect the dry season to arrive as early as next week and also previously declared the end of La Niña with an increased likelihood of a transition to El Niño. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — State weather bureau PAGASA issued Tuesday an El Niño alert, saying the weather phenomenon characterized by below-normal rainfall may emerge in the coming season (June-July-August).

"Recent conditions and model forecasts indicate that El Niño may emerge in the coming season (June-July-August) at 80% probability and may persist until the first quarter of 2024," PAGASA said.

"With this development, the PAGASA El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) Alert and Warning System is now raised to EL NIÑO ALERT."

The weather bureau said that while El Niño could have negative impacts, such as dry spells and droughts, in some areas of the country, above-normal rainfall conditions during the Southwest Monsoon season (Habagat) may also be expected over the western side of the Philippines.

It advised concerned government agencies and the general public to continue monitoring and take precautionary measures against the impending impacts of El Niño.

PAGASA earlier warned that the El Niño phenomenon may impact Mindanao the most, due to the relatively higher amount of water being lost during the period.

