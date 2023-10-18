Mask up amid reported rise in flu-like cases: infectious disease expert

Watch more on iWantTFC

Video from PTV

MANILA — An infectious diseases expert on Wednesday urged the public, especially members of the vulnerable population, to use face masks now that cases of influenza-like illnesses are increasing.

Dr. Rontgene Solante, president of the Philippine College of Physicians, said most regions have noted an increase in flu cases which usually have symptoms such as cough, body pains, sore throat, and fever.

“This is brought about by reasons na medyo malamig na, medyo may pag-ulan and it’s also brought out and it is also the same pattern of increase of cases like last year talagang ganito ang nangyayari sa atin,” Solante said in a televised briefing.

"We have to remind everyone na napakaimportante na magsuot ng face mask, whether an ordinary face mask or a cloth mask is acceptable that’s the barrier of getting the infection," he said.

"At the same time, especially sa mga vulnerable population, ito ang tatamaan na kahit influenza like illness lang baka mag severe kagaya ng COVID so they also have to wear the face mask.”

Solante also called on individuals who exhibit flu symptoms to stay at home to prevent infecting other people.

“Kung sino man ang may sintomas, we highly advise na wag munang papasok you have to rest, sa bahay lang muna. Usually ang influenza-like illness naman 3 days, 4 days nawawala yan. But ang importante rito in staying at home, we also have to protect other individuals para hindi magkakahawaan," he said.

Aside from these, the medical expert also noted the importance of getting flu shots to prevent infection, especially as cases are expected to increase further as colder weather sets in.

“Napakaimportante ng bakuna na ito because we underestimated influenza at ngayon lang natin napansin kasi tumataas na naman ang kaso ng mga trangkaso," he said.

"Napakaimportante we are going into November and December and that is the peak ng mga kaso natin,” he said.