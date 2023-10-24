Philippines records dip in COVID-19 infections

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of a cell (red) infected with the Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (blue), isolated from a patient sample. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

Philippine health authorities recorded an additonal 1,146 COVID-19 cases in the week of October 16-22, which is 8 percent lower than the previous week's total.

Of the 1,146 new cases, 22 are severe and critical.

The Department of Health also recorded 9 patients dying of COVID-19 from October 9 to 22.

ICU bed utilization in the entire Philippines is currently at 11.8 percent or 173 out of 1,465 ICU beds. DOH said it monitored 221 severe and critical admissions or 8.1 percent of total COVID-19 admissions as of October 22.