Travelers wait for their trip at the bus terminal in Cubao, Quezon City on Oct. 27, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Travelers on Sunday continued to flock to bus terminals and airports a day before the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections and ahead of the Undas break.

Bus terminals in Cubao, Quezon City — such as Genesis, DLTB, Victory Liner, Partas, JAM, Five Star, Baliwag, Dominion, Superlines, Raymond, Bicol Isarog, RSL, and Peñafrancia — saw shorter passenger lines as many preferred online booking.

Bus driver Mark Chua also said many had already left the capital in the past days and that they only expect additional travelers on Sunday.

Eugene Balaba, a bus employee, noted the lower number of passengers compared to the previous years, despite the long holiday break.

UP TO 130K EXPECTED AT NAIA DAILY

Travelers continue to flock to the airports for the holiday exodus.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has implemented "OPLAN Biyaheng Ayos: Barangay and SK Elections and Undas 2023," which will oversee airport flow for the election period.

The volume of Undas travelers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) could reach 130,000 daily, totaling up to 1.2 million over a 10-day period, MIAA officials said.

The MIAA meanwhile commended the airlines' efforts to speed up procedures passengers have to undergo.

AirAsia and Cebu Pacific have added self-check-in kiosks at terminals, while the Philippine Airlines has opened a pay lounge for economy class passengers.

MIAA advised travelers to check the terminal assignment of their respective airlines because changes have been implemented in the past months.