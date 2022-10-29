MANILA — Severe tropical storm Paeng on Saturday will head to the Cavite-Metro Manila-Bataan area after making landfall for a fifth time in Batangas province, PAGASA said.
Paeng was last spotted over the coastal waters of San Juan, Batangas, packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour and 130 kph gusts, according to the weather bureau's 2 p.m. bulletin.
"Paeng will make landfall in the vicinity of San Juan, Batangas before traversing the Cavite-Metro Manila-Bataan Peninsula area for the remainder of the day," PAGASA said.
The weather agency raised Signal no. 3 in the following areas, where 89 to 117 kilometers per hour winds are expected in 18 hours.
Luzon
Metro Manila
Bataan
Southern portion of Zambales (Olongapo City, Subic, Castillejos, San Antonio)
Marinduque
Northern and central portions of Quezon (Pitogo, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Infanta, Tiaong, Unisan, Plaridel, San Antonio, Candelaria, Lucban, Sampaloc, Padre Burgos, Sariaya, City of Tayabas, Mauban, Dolores, General Nakar, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan) including Pollilo Islands
Laguna
Batangas
Cavite
Rizal
Northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Islands
Northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (San Teodoro, Puerto Galera, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan)
Signal no. 2 is raised in the following areas, where winds of 62 to 88 kph may be expected in at least 24 hours.
Luzon
Southern portion of Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Dingalan, Maria Aurora)
Bulacan
Nueva Ecija
Pangasinan
Pampanga
Tarlac
Rest of Zambales
Western and northwestern portions of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Ocampo, Goa, Lagonoy, Milaor, Nabua, Buhi, Baao, Bato, Camaligan, Pili, Tigaon, Garchitorena, Iriga City, San Fernando, Magarao, Minalabac, Balatan, Naga City, Calabanga, Bombon, Bula, Canaman, Saglay, San Jose, Gainza, Sipocot, Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Pasacao, Cabusao, Libmanan, Pamplona)
Rest of Oriental Mindoro
Rest of Occidental Mindoro
Romblon
Camarines Norte
Rest of Quezon
Northern and central portions of Albay (Tiwi, Malinao, Libon, City of Tabaco, Polangui, Oas, City of Ligao, Guinobatan, Pio Duran)
Burias Island
Visayas
Northwestern portion of Antique (Libertad, Pandan, Caluya Islands)
Western portion of Aklan (Buruanga, Malay, Nabas, Ibajay, Tangalan, Makato, Numancia, Lezo)
Signal no 1. is up overt he following areas, where winds of 39 to 61 kph may be expected in at least 36 hours.
Luzon
Isabela
Nueva Vizcaya
Quirino
La Union
Kalinga
Abra
Benguet
Ifugao
Mountain Province
Ilocos Sur
Rest of Aurora
Catanduanes
Rest of Camarines Sur
Rest of Albay
Sorsogon
Rest of Masbate including Ticao Island
Northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli, Roxas, San Vicente) including Calamian Islands and Cuyo Islands
Visayas
Northern and central portions of Eastern Samar (Quinapondan, Can-Avid, Lawaan, Maslog, Balangiga, City of Borongan, San Policarpo, Taft, Llorente, Maydolong, Dolores, Giporlos, Jipapad, Oras, Arteche, Balangkayan, Sulat, San Julian, General Macarthur, Hernani)
Samar
Northern Samar
Leyte
Northern and central portions of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Tabogon, City of Bogo, Borbon, Tabuelan, Sogod, Catmon, Tuburan, Carmen, Danao City, Asturias, Balamban, Compostela, Liloan, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Consolacion, Toledo City, City of Talisay, City of Naga, Pinamungahan, Minglanilla, Aloguinsan, San Fernando, City of Carcar, Barili, Sibonga, Dumanjug, Argao, Alcantara, Moalboal, Ronda, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, Badian, Dalaguete) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands
Biliran
Northern portion of Bohol (Talibon, Getafe, Buenavista, Inabanga, Clarin, Tubigon, Calape, Bien Unido, Loon)
Negros Occidental
Northern and central portions of Negros Oriental (City of Guihulngan, Vallehermoso, Canlaon City, La Libertad, Jimalalud, Tayasan, Bais City, City of Bayawan, Manjuyod, Basay, Bindoy, Mabinay, Ayungon, City of Tanjay)
Guimaras
Rest of Antique
Rest of Aklan
Capiz
Iloilo
HEAVY RAINFALL
On Saturday, PAGASA said Paeng would dump heavy to intense with at times torrential rains will be dumped over Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Marinduque, Romblon, Mindoro Provinces, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands.
Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains can be expected over mainland Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Western Visayas, and Central Luzon.
It added that light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible over the rest of Luzon and Visayas.
By Sunday, PAGASA warned that moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will hit Zambales, Bataan, and Ilocos Region. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains possible over Metro Manila, Mimaropa, Calabarzon, and the rest of Central Luzon.
"Under these conditions, widespread flooding and rain-induced landslides are expected," it said.
Paeng could also unleash storm surges as high as 2 meters in the low-lying and exposed coastal areas of western Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, southern Aurora, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Marinduque, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Albay, PAGASA said.
Moving west northwestward at 15 kph, Paeng could weaken into a tropical storm due to "frictional effects" as it moves over the Luzon landmass, according to the weather agency.
But it may re-intensify into a severe tropical storm once it reaches the West Philippine Sea. It will leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Monday.
