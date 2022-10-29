RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — Severe tropical storm Paeng on Saturday will head to the Cavite-Metro Manila-Bataan area after making landfall for a fifth time in Batangas province, PAGASA said.

Paeng was last spotted over the coastal waters of San Juan, Batangas, packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour and 130 kph gusts, according to the weather bureau's 2 p.m. bulletin.

"Paeng will make landfall in the vicinity of San Juan, Batangas before traversing the Cavite-Metro Manila-Bataan Peninsula area for the remainder of the day," PAGASA said.

The weather agency raised Signal no. 3 in the following areas, where 89 to 117 kilometers per hour winds are expected in 18 hours.

Luzon

Metro Manila

Bataan

Southern portion of Zambales (Olongapo City, Subic, Castillejos, San Antonio)

Marinduque

Northern and central portions of Quezon (Pitogo, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Infanta, Tiaong, Unisan, Plaridel, San Antonio, Candelaria, Lucban, Sampaloc, Padre Burgos, Sariaya, City of Tayabas, Mauban, Dolores, General Nakar, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan) including Pollilo Islands

Laguna

Batangas

Cavite

Rizal

Northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Islands

Northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (San Teodoro, Puerto Galera, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan)

Signal no. 2 is raised in the following areas, where winds of 62 to 88 kph may be expected in at least 24 hours.

Luzon

Southern portion of Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Dingalan, Maria Aurora)

Bulacan

Nueva Ecija

Pangasinan

Pampanga

Tarlac

Rest of Zambales

Western and northwestern portions of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Ocampo, Goa, Lagonoy, Milaor, Nabua, Buhi, Baao, Bato, Camaligan, Pili, Tigaon, Garchitorena, Iriga City, San Fernando, Magarao, Minalabac, Balatan, Naga City, Calabanga, Bombon, Bula, Canaman, Saglay, San Jose, Gainza, Sipocot, Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Pasacao, Cabusao, Libmanan, Pamplona)

Rest of Oriental Mindoro

Rest of Occidental Mindoro

Romblon

Camarines Norte

Rest of Quezon

Northern and central portions of Albay (Tiwi, Malinao, Libon, City of Tabaco, Polangui, Oas, City of Ligao, Guinobatan, Pio Duran)

Burias Island

Visayas

Northwestern portion of Antique (Libertad, Pandan, Caluya Islands)

Western portion of Aklan (Buruanga, Malay, Nabas, Ibajay, Tangalan, Makato, Numancia, Lezo)



Signal no 1. is up overt he following areas, where winds of 39 to 61 kph may be expected in at least 36 hours.

Luzon

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

La Union

Kalinga

Abra

Benguet

Ifugao

Mountain Province

Ilocos Sur

Rest of Aurora

Catanduanes

Rest of Camarines Sur

Rest of Albay

Sorsogon

Rest of Masbate including Ticao Island

Northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli, Roxas, San Vicente) including Calamian Islands and Cuyo Islands

Visayas

Northern and central portions of Eastern Samar (Quinapondan, Can-Avid, Lawaan, Maslog, Balangiga, City of Borongan, San Policarpo, Taft, Llorente, Maydolong, Dolores, Giporlos, Jipapad, Oras, Arteche, Balangkayan, Sulat, San Julian, General Macarthur, Hernani)

Samar

Northern Samar

Leyte

Northern and central portions of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Tabogon, City of Bogo, Borbon, Tabuelan, Sogod, Catmon, Tuburan, Carmen, Danao City, Asturias, Balamban, Compostela, Liloan, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Consolacion, Toledo City, City of Talisay, City of Naga, Pinamungahan, Minglanilla, Aloguinsan, San Fernando, City of Carcar, Barili, Sibonga, Dumanjug, Argao, Alcantara, Moalboal, Ronda, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, Badian, Dalaguete) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Biliran

Northern portion of Bohol (Talibon, Getafe, Buenavista, Inabanga, Clarin, Tubigon, Calape, Bien Unido, Loon)

Negros Occidental

Northern and central portions of Negros Oriental (City of Guihulngan, Vallehermoso, Canlaon City, La Libertad, Jimalalud, Tayasan, Bais City, City of Bayawan, Manjuyod, Basay, Bindoy, Mabinay, Ayungon, City of Tanjay)

Guimaras

Rest of Antique

Rest of Aklan

Capiz

Iloilo

HEAVY RAINFALL

On Saturday, PAGASA said Paeng would dump heavy to intense with at times torrential rains will be dumped over Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Marinduque, Romblon, Mindoro Provinces, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains can be expected over mainland Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Western Visayas, and Central Luzon.

It added that light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible over the rest of Luzon and Visayas.

By Sunday, PAGASA warned that moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will hit Zambales, Bataan, and Ilocos Region. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains possible over Metro Manila, Mimaropa, Calabarzon, and the rest of Central Luzon.

"Under these conditions, widespread flooding and rain-induced landslides are expected," it said.

Paeng could also unleash storm surges as high as 2 meters in the low-lying and exposed coastal areas of western Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, southern Aurora, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Marinduque, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Albay, PAGASA said.

Moving west northwestward at 15 kph, Paeng could weaken into a tropical storm due to "frictional effects" as it moves over the Luzon landmass, according to the weather agency.

But it may re-intensify into a severe tropical storm once it reaches the West Philippine Sea. It will leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Monday.

PAGASA photo

