MANILA — Metro Manila and several areas in Luzon are now under Signal No. 3 as severe tropical storm Paeng is set to make landfall in the vicinity of Marinduque Saturday morning, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

Paeng was last located over the coastal waters of Catanauan, Quezon, packing winds of 95 kilometers per hour near the center.

It is moving west-northwestward at 30 kph.

In its 8 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA raised Signal no. 3 in the following areas, where 89 to 117 kilometers per hour winds are expected in 18 hours.

LUZON

Camarines Norte

the western portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Cabusao, Pasacao, Libmanan, Pamplona)

Marinduque

Quezon including Pollilo Islands

Laguna

Batangas

Cavite

Metro Manila

Rizal

Signal no. 2 (winds of 62 to 88 kph may be expected in at least 24 hours)

LUZON

Catanduanes

Albay

the western portion of Sorsogon (Pilar, Castilla, Donsol)

the western portion of Masbate (Aroroy, Baleno, Mandaon) including Burias Island

the southern portion of Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Dingalan, Maria Aurora) Bulacan

Pampanga

Bataan

Tarlac

Zambales

Nueva Ecija

Pangasinan

the rest of Camarines Sur

Romblon

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands

Signal no 1. (winds of 39 to 61 kph may be expected in at least 36 hours)

LUZON

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Kalinga

Ifugao

Mountain Province

Benguet

Ilocos Sur

La Union

the rest of Aurora

the rest of Sorsogon

the rest of Masbate including Ticao Island

the northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli, Roxas, San Vicente) including Calamian and Cuyo Islands

VISAYAS

Northern Samar

Samar

Eastern Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Bohol

Negros Occidental

Negros Oriental

Guimaras

Aklan

Antique

Capiz

Iloilo

After slamming into Marinduque, Paeng will cross Calabarzon-Metro Manila-Bataan Peninsula area for the remainder of Saturday through early Sunday morning, PAGASA said, adding the southward shift in the forecast track is likely in the succeeding bulletins.

Paeng could weaken into a tropical storm within 24 hours, possibly earlier, due to "frictional effects" with interaction with the Luzon landmass, according to the weather agency.

But it may re-intensify into a severe tropical storm once it reaches the West Philippine Sea.

Paeng's latest landfall was in Buenavista, Quezon at 6 a.m. Saturday.

HEAVY RAINFALL

On Saturday morning, PAGASA said heavy to intense with at times torrential rains will be dumped over Bicol Region, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, Quezon including Pollilo Islands, Marinduque, Romblon, Mindoro Provinces, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, while moderate to heavy with at times intense rains can be expected over Metro Manila, Aurora, Bulacan, Negros Occidental, Northern Samar, the eastern portion of mainland Cagayan Valley, and the rest of CALABARZON and Palawan.

It added that light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible over Cordillera Administrative Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, and the rest of Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and Visayas.

From Saturday morning through evening, PAGASA warned that heavy to intense with at times torrential rains will lash Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Marinduque, Romblon, Mindoro Provinces, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, while moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will hit mainland Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Western Visayas, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, Bataan, and Camarines Provinces.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will occur in Ilocos Region and the rest of Visayas, Central Luzon, and Bicol Region.

By Saturday night through Sunday morning, the weather agency said heavy to intense with at times torrential rains will hammer Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, and Batangas

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains could ravage mainland Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Western Visayas, Quezon including Pollilo Islands, Marinduque, Mindoro Provinces, and the rest of Central Luzon.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains can be expected in Ilocos Region, Camarines Provinces, Romblon, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands.

"Under these conditions, widespread flooding and rain-induced landslides are expected," it said.

Paeng could also unleash storm surges as high as 2 meters in the low-lying and exposed coastal areas of western Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, southern Aurora, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Marinduque, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Albay, PAGASA said.

