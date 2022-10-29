Bangsamoro region placed under state of calamity

A handout photo made available by Philippine Coast Guard shows policemen and a coastguard personnel pulling a body they retrieved during a rescue operation in Brgy. Kushong, Datu Odin Sinsuat town, Maguindanao, October 28, 2022. PCG handout, EPA-EFE

The Bangsamoro government placed the entire region under a state of calamity Saturday.

Houses in several towns in Maguindanao del Sur remained in chest-deep flood waters, after the heavy, nonstop rains Friday night.

Highways, particularly in Sultan Sa Barongis town, presented difficulty for motorists because of the water level, forcing them to either walk or cross by boat.

Meanwhile, some residents since Friday night used their cars as makeshift shelters where they said they felt safer, especially those with children,

Most brought with them food, clothes, and appliances such as TV and refrigerator to save it from damage.

According to the residents, the assigned evacuation center in their village was submerged and they have no other place to stay.

Meanwhile, the bridge along Labu-Labu in Datu Hoffer town, Maguindanao del Sur was not passable to vehicles beginning Saturday morning.

A portion of the bridge was damaged, and authorities ruled closing it to prevent it collapsing.

The head of the Bangsamoro Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence also clarified that the death toll in landslides and flooding in Maguindanao is still at 42, contrary to reports that deaths have already reached 67.

Retrieval operations were ongoing, as of posting time, as approximately 80 residents are still missing due to landslide. Eleven bodies were recovered Friday.

Additional rescue teams and heavy equipment were expected to be deployed in the area. — Report by Chrislen Bulosan