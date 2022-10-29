DPWH: 22 roads considered impassable amid Paeng

A total of 22 roads in at least five regions are considered impassable, the public information office of the Department of Public Works and Highways confirmed on Saturday, citing data as of 6 a.m.

Sec. Manuel M. Bonoan said his department has deployed personnel and assigned equipment to help affected areas in Regions 2, 6, 8, 12 and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Musim Mindanao.

The following roads are impassable:

LUZON

Manila North Road, K0611+680 Claveria Bridge detour in Cagayan due to damaged bridge approach;

Cabagan-Sta. Maria Overflow Bridge in Isabela due to high water elevation;

La Conwap Detour Road, La Conwap River along Jct Abbag-Nagtipunan-Nueva Vizcaya Road (via Dupax), K0442+820 in Quirino due to high water elevation;

VISAYAS

Aklan East Road (S00322PN), K0276+(-400) Kalibo Bridge Approach A in Aklan due to damaged bridge approach;

Bugasong-Valderrama Road Bulan-Bulan Bridge K0138+137 Brgy. Bagtason, Valderrama, Antique due to high water elevation;

ct. National-Cuartero- Maindang-Tapulang-Maayon Road, S00463PN K0112+267- K0120+357 in Capiz due to flooding;

Sigma-Mambusao-Jamindan Road, sections in Barangay Tugas and from Barangay Tumalalod to Barangay Caidquid, in Mambusao, Capiz due to flooding;

Iloilo-Capiz Road (Old route) Brgy. Santo Angel to Brgy. Sto. Niño, Dumalag, and Brgy. Angub Cuartero in Capiz due to flooding;

Iloilo-Capiz Road (New Route), sections in Daghayon Sigma and Poblacion Sigma due to flooding;

JNR Cuartero Maindang Tapulang Rd. K0097+750 - K0099+500 Poblacion, Cuartero due to flooding;

Dao By Pass Road, K0084+000 - K085+500, Brgy. Poblacion to Balucuan, Dao, Capiz due to flooding;

Biliran-Naval Road Section, K1008+(-986) - K1026+000, Catmon Detour Bridge, K1019+581 and Caraycaray Detour Bridge, K1023+750 due to flooding;

Jaro-Dagami-Burauen-La Paz Rd K0975+-000 - K0986+866 Brgy. Moguing, Burauen, Leyte, Marabong Bridge due to settlement of pier;

Wright-Taft-Borongan Road (K0861+(-459) - K0890+175) in Eastern Samar due to possible occurrence of landslide;

San Policarpio-Arteche- Lapinig Road, K0858+000 - K0859+000, Brgy. Talolora, Palapag N. Samar due to rockfall;

Catarman-Calbayog Rd K0744+(-154) - K0781+751 in Northern Samar due to flooding;

Pangpang-Palapag-Mapanas- Gamay-Lapinig Rd, K0810+600 - K0810+700, Brgy. Nipa, Palapag, N. Samar due to landslide;

MINDANAO

Davao-Cotabato Road, K1710+760, Buluan Bridge I, Brgy Manuangan, Pigcawayan, Cotabato due to flooding;

Maguindanao 1st DEO 1. Cotabato-Lanao Road, K1878 + 359, Nituan Bridge, Parang, Maguindanao due to collapsed bridge approach;

Ledepan Bridge, Highway Tamontaka - Jct Tapian Wharf Road, Brgy Badak, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao due to collapased bridge;

Tamontaka - Jct Tapian Wharf Road, K1857+000, Brgy. Badak, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao due to soil erosion; and

Simuay Landasan-Parang Road, Tapayan Bridge, K1869 + 224, Sultan Mastura, Maguindanao due to scoured bridge approach.

Meanwhile, seven national roads have limited access namely: