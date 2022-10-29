NDRRMC confirms 45 deaths due to Paeng

MANILA — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Saturday confirmed 45 fatalities linked to severe tropical storm Paeng.

The number was revised from the 72 the agency initially tallied, but has since validated with regional offices.

Of the 45 deaths, 40 were from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), three from SOCCSKSARGEN, and two were from Western Visayas, said Defense Secretary Jose Faustino Jr.

“Nag-overcount ang report,” Office of Civil Defense Undersecretary Raymundo Ferrer said in a virtual press conference.

The number was revised after the Bangsamoro confirmed that only 40, not 67, died from the region, Ferrer said.

Most of the casualties from BARMM were victims of a landslide in Datu Blah Sinsuat town in Maguindanao, he said.

Some died from flooding in Maguindanao, while there were also reports of eloctrocution from other regions, he said.

At least 33 others were injured, while 18 are still missing, Faustino said.

A total of 284,161 persons making up 49,000 families from Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Davao, SOCCSKSARGEN, Caraga and BARMM have been affected by Paeng’s strong winds and heavy rains, he added.

So far, 194 areas in the country are flooded, he said.

Damage to agriculture in SOCCSKSARGEN alone has been pegged at P54.5 million, he said.

“The President is very, very concerned,” Faustino said, noting that Marcos is set to lead an inter-agency meeting this afternoon.

“Hindi pa natin masabi kung bibisitahin niya ang Maguindanao dahil nasa PAR (Philippine Area of Responsibility) pa ang Paeng.”

Meanwhile, 5,585 seaports that have suspended operations due to bad weather, Faustino said.

In these sea ports, 3,072 passengers, 880 rolling cargos and 73 vessels are stranded, he added.

There were also nine local government units experiencing power interruptions, Faustino said.

Paeng continued to barrel across the country, with the typhoon expected to hit the capital region on Saturday afternoon.

