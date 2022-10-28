The country's airlines announced flight cancellations — 94 domestic and 10 international, as of Saturday morning — as tropical storm Paeng further strengthened.

This is an updated list from 9:20 a.m.

PAL Express (2P)

2P 2671/2672 Manila-Calbayog-Manila

2P 2921/2922 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

2P 2923/2924 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

2P 2932/2933 Manila-Basco-Manila

2P 2961/2962 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

2P 2033/2034 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

2P 2039/2040 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

*2P 2963/2964 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

*2P 2965/2966 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

Cebu Pacific (5J)

5J 196/197 Manila-Cauayan-Manila

5J 504/505 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

5J 506/507 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

5J 851/852 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila

5J 895 Manila-Caticlan

5J 909/910 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

5J 899/900 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

5J 911/912 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

5J 919/920 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

5J 901/902 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

5J 903/904 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

5J 2001/2002 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

5J 905/906 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

5J 321/322 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

5J 325/326 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

5J 327/328 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

5J 821/822 Manila-Virac-Manila

AirAsia (Z2)

Z2 219/220 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

Z2 221/222 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

Z2 223/224 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

Z2 225/226 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

Z2 227/228 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

Z2 550/551 Cebu-Caticlan-Cebu*

Z2 921/922 Clark-Caticlan-Clark*

CebGo (DG)

DG 6193/6194 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

DG 6177/6178 Manila-Masbate-Manila

DG 6031/6032 Manila-San Jose-Manila

DG 6111/6112 Manila-Naga-Manila

DG 6041/6042 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

DG 6057/6058 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

DG 6043/6044 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

DG 6029/6030 Manila-San Jose-Manila

DG 6117/6118 Manila-Naga-Manila

DG 6047/6048 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

DG 6195/6196 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

DG 6243/6244 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

DG 6241/6242 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

DG 6247/6248 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

AirSwift (T6)

T6 710/711 Manila-Tablas-Manila

T6 143 El Nido-Manila

T6 149 El Nido-Manila

T6 147 El Nido-Manila

Malaysian Airlines (MH)

MH 806/807 Kuala Lumpur-Manila-Kuala Lumpur

MH 704/705 Kuala Lumpur-Manila-Kuala Lumpur

Korean Airlines (KE)

*KE 622/621 Manila-Incheon-Manila

*KE 624/623 Manila-Incheon-Manila

Etihad Airways (EY)

*EY 423/424 Manila-Abu Dhabi-Manila

(*)- recently added

--Bus trips scrapped, too––

Meanwhile, it has been 10 years since Mary last saw her parents, and she’s excited to spend the long Undas weekend with her 3-year-old son in her hometown in Occidental Mindoro.

But to Mary's dismay, her bus trip — along with others — at the Paranaque Integrated Terminal (PITX) was cancelled Friday due to tropical storm Paeng.

Instead of returning to San Mateo town, Rizal, where she lives, she opted to spend the night at the terminal.

"Malakas po yung ulan kaya hassle po sa mga bata tapos marami po kaming bitbit." Mary said.

Mary was just one of 24 stranded passengers who remained in the terminal waiting to resume travel.

Loseto Castro of Quezon City couldn't do anything but wait.

"Anong oras pa kami makarating doon? Tiyaga lang kahit mahirap ang matulog. Nagkataon na may bagyo pala eh di walang biyahe," the 22-year-old said.

PITX has cancelled 19 bus trips to San Jose town, Occidental Mindoro; Roxas town, Oriental Mindoro; Iloilo, Ormoc and Davao due to Tropical Storm Paeng.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) also advised suspension of all roll-on, roll-off (RoRo) public utility buses from the Batangas port.

Meanwhile, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) cancelled 28 flights on Friday due to bad weather.

MIAA has placed its emergency response team on alert for any event that may occur due to heavy rain. Distribution of malasakit kits and free water to waiting passengers is also being done. — With a report by Larize Lee, ABS-CBN News