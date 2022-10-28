The country's airlines announced flight cancellations — 94 domestic and 10 international, as of Saturday morning — as tropical storm Paeng further strengthened.
This is an updated list from 9:20 a.m.
PAL Express (2P)
2P 2671/2672 Manila-Calbayog-Manila
2P 2921/2922 Manila-Legazpi-Manila
2P 2923/2924 Manila-Legazpi-Manila
2P 2932/2933 Manila-Basco-Manila
2P 2961/2962 Manila-Busuanga-Manila
2P 2033/2034 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
2P 2039/2040 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
*2P 2963/2964 Manila-Busuanga-Manila
*2P 2965/2966 Manila-Busuanga-Manila
Cebu Pacific (5J)
5J 196/197 Manila-Cauayan-Manila
5J 504/505 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila
5J 506/507 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila
5J 851/852 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila
5J 895 Manila-Caticlan
5J 909/910 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
5J 899/900 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
5J 911/912 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
5J 919/920 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
5J 901/902 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
5J 903/904 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
5J 2001/2002 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
5J 905/906 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
5J 321/322 Manila-Legazpi-Manila
5J 325/326 Manila-Legazpi-Manila
5J 327/328 Manila-Legazpi-Manila
5J 821/822 Manila-Virac-Manila
AirAsia (Z2)
Z2 219/220 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
Z2 221/222 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
Z2 223/224 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
Z2 225/226 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
Z2 227/228 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
Z2 550/551 Cebu-Caticlan-Cebu*
Z2 921/922 Clark-Caticlan-Clark*
CebGo (DG)
DG 6193/6194 Manila-Legazpi-Manila
DG 6177/6178 Manila-Masbate-Manila
DG 6031/6032 Manila-San Jose-Manila
DG 6111/6112 Manila-Naga-Manila
DG 6041/6042 Manila-Busuanga-Manila
DG 6057/6058 Manila-Busuanga-Manila
DG 6043/6044 Manila-Busuanga-Manila
DG 6029/6030 Manila-San Jose-Manila
DG 6117/6118 Manila-Naga-Manila
DG 6047/6048 Manila-Busuanga-Manila
DG 6195/6196 Manila-Legazpi-Manila
DG 6243/6244 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
DG 6241/6242 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
DG 6247/6248 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
AirSwift (T6)
T6 710/711 Manila-Tablas-Manila
T6 143 El Nido-Manila
T6 149 El Nido-Manila
T6 147 El Nido-Manila
Malaysian Airlines (MH)
MH 806/807 Kuala Lumpur-Manila-Kuala Lumpur
MH 704/705 Kuala Lumpur-Manila-Kuala Lumpur
Korean Airlines (KE)
*KE 622/621 Manila-Incheon-Manila
*KE 624/623 Manila-Incheon-Manila
Etihad Airways (EY)
*EY 423/424 Manila-Abu Dhabi-Manila
(*)- recently added
--Bus trips scrapped, too––
Meanwhile, it has been 10 years since Mary last saw her parents, and she’s excited to spend the long Undas weekend with her 3-year-old son in her hometown in Occidental Mindoro.
But to Mary's dismay, her bus trip — along with others — at the Paranaque Integrated Terminal (PITX) was cancelled Friday due to tropical storm Paeng.
Instead of returning to San Mateo town, Rizal, where she lives, she opted to spend the night at the terminal.
"Malakas po yung ulan kaya hassle po sa mga bata tapos marami po kaming bitbit." Mary said.
Mary was just one of 24 stranded passengers who remained in the terminal waiting to resume travel.
Loseto Castro of Quezon City couldn't do anything but wait.
"Anong oras pa kami makarating doon? Tiyaga lang kahit mahirap ang matulog. Nagkataon na may bagyo pala eh di walang biyahe," the 22-year-old said.
PITX has cancelled 19 bus trips to San Jose town, Occidental Mindoro; Roxas town, Oriental Mindoro; Iloilo, Ormoc and Davao due to Tropical Storm Paeng.
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) also advised suspension of all roll-on, roll-off (RoRo) public utility buses from the Batangas port.
Meanwhile, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) cancelled 28 flights on Friday due to bad weather.
MIAA has placed its emergency response team on alert for any event that may occur due to heavy rain. Distribution of malasakit kits and free water to waiting passengers is also being done. — With a report by Larize Lee, ABS-CBN News