World champion boxer and senator Manny Pacquiao on Tuesday dared other presidential contenders to participate in an in-person debate, not virtual.

“Personal, face to face huwag online. Ano natatakot sila? Huwag ’yung online-online ka. Para magkaalaman . . . Maganda ’yung personal, ’wag ’yung online. Siyempre gusto nila ’yan, ‘Ah, si Manny Pacquiao ano kaya isagot niyan sa debate?’ ” Pacquiao said.

“Sinasabi ko naman sa inyo hindi ako papasok dito kung hindi ko alam ang mga gagawin ko.”

Meanwhile, Benguet Governor Melchor Diclas and a other local officials formally welcomed Pacquiao when the presidential aspirant visited the province on Tuesday.

Benguet Gov Melchor Diclas says, Sen ⁦@MannyPacquiao⁩ first pres'l aspirant who visited ttheir province. Others are also welcome he says, adding that provincial leaders have yet to decide who to endorse for #Halalan2022. Benguet has more than 250K registered voters. pic.twitter.com/5ALdql8ugz — sherrie ann torres (@sherieanntorres) October 26, 2021

Amid the warm welcome that included a demonstration of the Dayaw cultural dance, the governor was tight-lipped about endorsing Pacquiao.

“We always welcome kung sino po ang pupunta sa Benguet. As a senator, of course, we support Senator Manny Pacquiao . . . Kasi wala pa namang campaign period eh. So ’yun muna,” Diclas said.

After visiting the provincial capitol, Promdi Party’s presidential bet had a whistlestop at Dangwa Square, where he personally met Stephanie and Romnick Teligo, the couple who lost their 3 children during Typhoon Maring.

Pacquiao personally handed to them more than P200,000 in cash assistance to help them rebuild their house.

“Sobrang napakalaking tulong po ’yun, lalo na ngayon kasi hindi pa naming alam kung saan kami titira. Ngayon po kasi, nakikitira lang kami kila mama. Nakikitulog lang kami kila lola,” Stephanie Teligo said.

Minutes after, Pacquiao visited Baguio Market to personally buy a whisk broom and P20,000 worth of strawberry for his wife, Jinkee.

Market-goers and vendors were thrilled to see Pacquiao, asking for selfies as local police reminded the public to observe physical distancing.

“Dagdagan ko raw ’yung strawberry dahil gusto ng misis n’ya . . . Minsan na pumunta dito, buti tinyempuhan niya ako,” Paolo Laut, 72, a strawberry vendor said.

On Pacquiao’s visit, which pulled in crowds, Patrolman John Dicman said: “Ang masasabi lang namin ginawa naming ’yung trabaho namin, para hindi po masyadong magkagulo ’yung mga tao.”

Look: Sen @MannyPacquiao visits Baguio Market. Crowd starts to gather as local policemen continuously remind the people to observe physical distancing. #Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/a7ZrXd2e6U — sherrie ann torres (@sherieanntorres) October 26, 2021

Pacquiao said he will continue to ignore criticism that the cash he doles out is a form of campaigning, which isn’t allowed at this time. He has said the money he gives away is to help those in need.

“Tuloy lang ako dahil ginagawa ko naman na ’yan kahit noon. Siguro naiinggit sila dahil ginagawa ko na hanggang ngayon at hindi nila kayang gawin siguro gawin sa puso nila. Magawa siguro nila ’pag eleksyon lang. Kasi instead na mamigay sila, nakaw sila sa gobyerno,” the senator said.

Asked if his personal funds will not dry up considering that election period is still 6 months away, Pacquiao said: “Ang ating Panginoon nagpo-provide ng lahat.”

Pacquiao also distributed cash, grocery items and rice in Dagupan city in Pangasinan.

The senator’s camp was also seen throwing out Pacquiao t-shirt bearing and baller bearing the messages: “For God and Country, Manny Pacquiao” and “Man of Destiny.” — With a report from Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News