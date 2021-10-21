Makabayan denies backing Pacquiao-Atienza tandem

Senatorial candidate Neri Colmenares during the Makabayan Coalition Miting de Avance in Quiapo on May 07, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Progressive coalition Makabayan on Thursday denied they are backing the Halalan 2022 bids of presidential aspirant Sen. Manny Pacquiao and his runningmate Rep. Lito Atienza.

Earlier in the day, Atienza told a press conference that Makabayan leaders met with them Wednesday and committed to support their candidacies.

"Iyun ang aking narinig kahapon sa pulong namin andoon lahat ang mga lider and they committed to a Pacquiao-Atienza tandem... I heard, I saw it and I was a witness to it. I thanked them already," Atienza said.

Makabayan is a political coalition whose members include Bayan Muna, Anakpawis, Gabriela, Kabataan, among others.

But according to Bayan Muna chairman and senatorial aspirant Neri Colmenares, Atienza's claim is "not true."

"Not true. Makabayan has not declared support for any candidate," Colmenares said.

Makabayan's non-endorsement of a candidate was cited by the camp of presidential aspirant Leni Robredo as a reason why Colmenares was excluded in her initial Senate slate.

But according to the progressive group, they are still in the process of assessing the candidates' platforms which would be the basis of their endorsement.

"Makabayan has not endorsed any presidential bet at this time because it is still in the process of consulting the candidates on platforms and programs, while pushing for the broadest possible unity to defeat Duterte and Marcos," Makabayan said in a previous statement.

