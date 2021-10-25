Bata, Django back Pacquiao presidency: ‘It’s an honor’

Efren Reyes and Django Bustamante raise Manny Pacquiao’s hands, a gesture of support for his presidential run. Handout

Billiards legends Efren “Bata” Reyes and Django Bustamante are backing Manny Pacquiao’s presidency, the senator and world champion boxer said in a statement on Monday.

“Isang karangalan na makasama ko sa aking vision to transform our country into a progressive, modern and corrupt-free nation ang mga tulad ni Reyes at Bustamante,” Pacquiao said.

He met with Reyes and Bustamante donning Pacquiao’s campaign shirt at a pool hall, where they raised hands in support of the boxer’s candidacy in next year’s elections.

Manny Pacquiao takes a billiards shot while meeting with Efren “Bata” Reyes and Django Bustamante at a pool hall. Handout

Reyes is a global icon in his sport, having won world titles and captivated both avid and casual fans with his shot-making skills that earned him the moniker “the Magician.”

Bustamante has brought home international championships, too, and in their prime he and Reyes made the Philippines the focus of the global billiards world.

With Pacquiao, their peaks in the 2000s brought honor the country.

“As athletes, we both share the passion of bringing pride and honor for all Filipinos and for our country,” Pacquiao added.

“Titiyakin po namin na magpapatuloy ang pagtulong sa ating mga atleta even in our own capacity. Mabuhay ang mga atletang Pilipino.”

