Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- An official of the National Security Council warned against Filipinos who have been echoing the side of China in the ongoing territorial dispute in the West Philippine Sea.

According to NSC Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya, they have been monitoring some influencers and groups who tend to echo China's sentiments on the West Philippine Sea.

"Mukhang meron. May mga nakikita ako na mga influencers at certain organizations sa ating bansa... Namo-monitor natin 'yan, we have been monitoring them since the water cannon incident," he told Teleradyo Serbisyo.

"Mayroon nga silang mga forum na ino-organize, and in these forums, very obvious 'yung script ng China, na kung ano 'yung sabihin ng Foreign Minister or Foreign Ministry ng China, 'yun din 'yung sasabihin nila," Malaya added.

According to Malaya, it is part of their freedom of expression to give their opinion on the issue, but it is a different case if they spread disinformation.

"Ang ano lang is, 'wag magpakalat ng disinformation. 'Yan kasi 'yung mas mahirap eh. If it is an actual misappreciation of the fact, okay lang 'yun. Pero kung ang ipinapakalat ay fake news o disinformation, 'yun ang dapat labanan natin," he said.

"Kasi nga information warfare ito," Malaya added.

Malaya first talked about these groups in an interview with the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism, where he said there might be a Chinese information operation in the country.

He also noted how these people share the videos from the Chinese side, despite the existence of videos and accounts from members of the media who were onboard the BRP Cabra.

The Philippine Coast Guard's BRP Cabra had been escorting two AFP-chartered boats on a mission to resupply troops stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal, when the Chinese maritime militia vessel rammed into its port side.

Back in August, PCG spokesperson on the West Philippine Sea Cmdr. Jay Tarriela also slammed Filipinos defending China amid tensions between Manila and Beijing.

This came after the water cannon incident in Ayungin Shoal. Malaya also said they have been monitoring some groups since that incident.

China has blamed the Philippine vessels BRP Cabra and Unaiza May 2 for the collisions, saying they sailed "headlong towards Ren'ai Jiao's (Ayungin) lagoon and bumped dangerously" with Chinese Coast Guard and fishing vessels.

It also urged the Philippines to "stop stirring up trouble and making provocations at sea, stop making dangerous moves, stop groundlessly attacking and slandering China".