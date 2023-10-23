WATCH: Journalist shows how China's dangerous maneuvers led to sea collisions

ABS-CBN News' Bianca Dava was among the journalists on board BRP Cabra, who witnessed how it all unfolded.

MANILA — On Saturday noon, the Philippine Coast Guard’s BRP Cabra and BRP Sindangan sailed out to sea as part of the resupply mission for troops stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal of the West Philippine Sea.

Around 9:30 in the evening that day, the two ships reached the vicinity of Sabina Shoal, where they met up with Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chartered boats Unaizah Mae 1 and Unaizah Mae 2, carrying fresh provisions for the troops.

At the break of dawn, Sunday, Chinese ships were seen lurking, then proceeded to shadow the flotilla of Philippine vessels.

Moments later, the dangerous maneuvers began.

ABS-CBN News was among the journalists on board BRP Cabra, who witnessed how it all unfolded.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

A China Coast Guard ship let out a loud horn as if telling the resupply team to stop.

Chinese ships attempted several times to separate BRP Cabra from Unaizah Mae 2.

Another CCG vessel sailed dangerously close and cut off BRP Sindangan’s path.

The bigger China Coast Guard vessel with bow number 5204, meanwhile, tried to block Unaizah Mae 1.

But the resupply boat managed to outmaneuver the Chinese ship and made its way to Ayungin shoal.

Four times, BRP Cabra tried to escape being blocked by a CCG ship and two maritime militia vessels to get closer to Unaizah Mae 2, which was already boxed in. But every time, the Chinese ships would speed off and block us anew.

At one point, a maritime militia vessel rammed into the port side of our ship. Not once, but twice.

The second instance was caught on camera.

There were sightings of a Philippine Navy Aircraft flying overhead after the allision.

As the standoff at sea lasted for over six hours, so did the seemingly endless exchange of radio challenges between the Philippines and China,

both asserting sovereignty over the area.

But one message caught our attention:

UM2: “Chinese Coast Guard and Chinese militia, this is Philippine-chartered vessel Unaizah Mae. In view of the damages incurred due to your dangerous maneuvers, we need to proceed to ls-57 to conduct repairs on the damages made by CCG 5203. Over.”

CCG: "In the spirit of humanism, we will only permit the entry of one Philippine ship carrying food and other necessary living materials and the rotating personnel to the illegally grounded vessel. No other ships will be permitted to enter."

It turns out that China Coast Guard vessel with bow number 5203 collided with Unaizah Mae 2 at the height of the chase.

No Filipino was reported hurt in the incident.

However, the damage incurred due to the CCG's dangerous maneuvers prompted Unaizah Mae 2 to transfer some of those on board, including some of their carried supplies, to BRP Cabra.

The supply boat was also unable to continue its mission.

Thus, only half a month’s worth of food and water was successfully delivered to troops at the BRP Sierra Madre.

Despite having to stand their ground against a global superpower that is China, Filipino troops vow to never back down and to always assert what is truly ours.