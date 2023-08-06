A Chinese Coast Guard vessel sprays water cannons at a Philippine Coast Guard boat delivering supplies to military troops stationed at the Ayungin Shoal (Second Thomas Shoal) in the West Philippine Sea on Aug. 5, 2023. Photo courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard/Facebook

MANILA (UPDATED) — The Philippines on Sunday blasted China for blocking and spraying water cannons at Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels in the West Philippine Sea.

In a Facebook post, the PCG revealed that on Saturday, its boats were delivering food, water, fuel, and other supplies to military troops stationed on BRP Sierra Madre at the Ayungin Shoal (Second Thomas Shoal) when they were intercepted by a Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) vessel.

The CCG then reportedly sailed dangerously close to the PCG boat and blasted water cannons at the Filipino crew.

PCG West Philippine Sea spokesperson Jay Tarriela slammed the CCG's actions, calling them a "violation of international law."

Among the laws the CCG allegedly violated, the PCG said, include the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the 1972 Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGS), and the 2016 ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) favoring the Philippines.

"The PCG calls on the China Coast Guard to restrain its forces, respect the sovereign rights of the Philippines in its exclusive economic zone and continental shelf, refrain from hampering freedom of navigation, and take appropriate actions against the individuals involved in this unlawful incident," Tarriela said.

"We ask that China Coast Guard, as an organization with a responsibility to observe state obligations under UNCLOS, COLREGs, and other relevant instruments of international maritime safety and security, to cease all illegal activities within the maritime zones of the Philippines," he added.

For its part, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said a second supply boat was unable to unload supplies and could not complete its resupply mission following the CCG incursion.

AFP called the CCG's actions "excessive and offensive."

"We call on the China Coast Guard and the Central Military Commission to act with prudence and be responsible in their actions to prevent miscalculations and accidents that will endanger peoples' lives," the AFP said in a separate statement.

The United States also said it was standing by the Philippines following the incident, saying China's actions were "directly threatening regional peace and stability."

The US also called China's spraying of water cannons at PCG vessels "unwarranted interference in lawful Philippine maritime operations."

"Firing water cannons and employing unsafe blocking maneuvers, [Chinese] ships interfered with the Philippines’ lawful exercise of high seas freedom of navigation and jeopardized the safety of the Philippine vessels and crew," the US Department of State said in a statement.

"As made clear by an international tribunal’s legally binding decision issued in July 2016, the PRC has no lawful claim to the maritime area around Second Thomas Shoal, which is located well within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone," the US said.

"The United States reaffirms an armed attack on Philippine public vessels, aircraft, and armed forces—including those of its Coast Guard in the South China Sea—would invoke U.S. mutual defense commitments under Article IV of the 1951 U.S. Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty," it added.

The incident came almost a month since the Philippines marked the 7th anniversary of the 2016 PCA ruling, which favored the country's claims of the South China Sea within its exclusive economic zone and effectively invalidated China's nine-dash line claim over the highly disputed waters.

While the ruling has been supported by countries like Japan, the US, Australia, and France, China has repeatedly disregarded the decision.

The PCG earlier said that it would continue publicizing incidents of Chinese incursions into the West Philippine Sea, saying it was an effective deterrent of Chinese aggression in the territory.

