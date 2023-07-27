Watch more News on iWantTFC

Philippine and Chinese officials raise a toast to mark the 96th anniversary of China's People's Liberation Army at the EDSA Shangri-la Hotel in Mandaluyong City on July 26, 2023. Zen Hernandez, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Beijing has floated possible war games with Manila, the Philippines' military chief said Thursday, as tensions persisted over territorial claims in the West Philippine Sea.

Gen. Romeo Brawner, the newly appointed chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), said that Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian suggested the idea to him.

“Well, they offered us that prospect but we’ll have to study it further…By the ambassador, they said they submitted some white papers so we’ll have to study it first,” Brawner said.

Brawner was the Chinese Embassy's guest of honor as it celebrated the 96th anniversary of the People's Liberation Army at a hotel in Mandaluyong City.

"We are actually following the statement of our President, si President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., when he said that we are friends to all, enemies to none," Brawner said.

"So we will naturally toe the line... We try to establish relations with the armies, with armed forces around the world, at this is one way for us to actually prevent war," he added.

The pitch came weeks after the Philippines marked 7 years since the Permanent Court of Arbitration favored its claims on parts of South China Sea within its exclusive economic zone, a ruling that has been repeatedly shunned by China.

Despite this, Ambassador Huang said that President Marcos and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to properly handle "maritime issues through friendly consultations."

"As long as the consensus between our top leaders is implemented in real earnest, we will be able to see new progress in the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, and contribute to peace and stability in the South China Sea,” Huang said.

The envoy said that his country "advocates promoting cooperation through dialogue, promoting peace through cooperation and handling differences and disputes with peaceful means."

"The PLA is a peace-loving and peace-preserving army. The development and growth of the PLA is tantamount to development and growth of the forces of peace in the world," Huang added.

Since the Philippines' arbitral victory was handed down, numerous incidents of Chinese incursions have been reported in the West Philippine Sea.

Earlier this month, some 48 Chinese fishing vessels were seen swarming the Iroquois Reef, while 5 Chinese Coast Guard and PLA Navy vessels were also sighted near Sabina Shoal.

Last June, a Chinese navy vessel shadowed BRP Francisco Dagohoy from Pag-asa Island as it was returning to Palawan.

Watch more News on iWantTFC