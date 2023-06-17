FILE PHOTO: A Chinese Coast Guard patrol ship is seen at South China Sea, in a handout photo distributed by the Philippine Coast guard April 15 and taken according to the source either on April 13 or 14, 2021. Handout, Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA — A Chinese navy vessel shadowed BRP Francisco Dagohoy from Pag-asa Island as it was returning to Palawan after it helped the fisheries bureau deliver livelihood assistance to the residents there, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said on Saturday.

PCG Spokesperson Armand Balilo said the Chinese vessel was not immediately noticed by the patrol vessel of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), which also carried journalists.

This incident happened on Friday, he said.

“Actually noong nakadikit na sa Palawan ang mga tao, nag-report sila na biglang nagpakita ang isang Chinese Navy, hindi Coast Guard, parang sa likuran nila. Malapit, hindi ko lang masabi,” Balilo said in a media forum in Quezon City.

“Sinundan sila at tatlong beses silang chinallege,” he added.

The Chinese Navy left the area after the radio challenges, he said.

BFAR chief information officer Nazario Briguera, for his part, said the sail to the Pag-asa Island for their project was peaceful and smooth. He did not board the BRP Dagohoy during the incident.

The vessel started its journey on June 12 to deliver livelihood interventions in Kalayaan town worth P5 million, said Briguera.

It arrived in Puerto Princesa on June 16.

Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, including the Spratly Islands, ignoring an international ruling that they assert has no legal basis.

The Philippines recently accused China of causing a near-crash with a coast guard ship and pointing a military-grade laser at another vessel.



