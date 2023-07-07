Chinese vessels swarm Iroquois Reef, Sabina Shoal: military

Philippine military patrols have spotted more Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea last week including 48 Chinese fishing vessels swarming Iroquois Reef and 5 Chinese Coast Guard and People's Liberation Army Navy vessels near Sabina Shoal.

Pilots aboard NV312, a Britten Norman Islander light patrol aircraft of the Philippine Navy, spotted the Chinese fishing vessels during multiple flights over Iroquois Reef, located south of the oil and gas-rich Recto Bank in the West Philippine Sea.

The latest air patrol was conducted on June 30, 2023.

Lieutenant Edgard Abogado, pilot-in-command of NV312, said the swarm of Chinese fishing vessels [was] "quite visible from the air."

Lieutenant Karla Andres, co-pilot of NV312, said the Chinese fishing vessels were anchored in groups of five to seven "and no fishing activities were noticed. They seem to just loiter in the area."

Earlier Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) flights conducted in the area have indicated an increasing trend of vessels in the area, from only 12 fishing vessels in February this year to 47 as of June 12.

The Philippine military said 3 China Coast Guard (CCG) ships and two People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels have also been spotted regularly loitering in Sabina Shoal, compared to two wooden resupply boats from the Philippines and two Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels.

The military said the developments "raise an alarming concern about China's intentions and actions within these disputed waters."

"Recto Bank is a vital feature within the Philippine’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), and China must cease its swarming of vessels to respect our sovereign rights," AFP Western Command (WESCOM) spokesperson, Commander Ariel Coloma said in a statement.

The Armed Forces said detailed reports will be forwarded to higher authorities to be used to facilitate the potential filing of a diplomatic protest against Chinese intrusions.

Despite a 2016 ruling from a UN-backed tribunal that favored Manila and ruled China's claims as illegitimate, Beijing has been aggressive in its military activities in the South China Sea.

In recent years, China has built artificial islands on reefs while constructing military facilities and airstrips.