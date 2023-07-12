Filipino youth activists brave the waves as they hoist a Philippine flag on the shores of Zambales on June 12, 2017, facing the West Philippine Sea as a symbol of the country’s claim of the disputed territory. Jun Dumaguing, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Philippines on Wednesday marked 7 years since its legal victory over China before the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) on a territorial dispute in the West Philippine Sea.

In a statement, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo described the country's move to take China to court as taking "the path of principle, the rule of law and the peaceful settlement of disputes."

"An affirmation of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and its dispute settlement mechanisms, the Award definitively settled the status of historic rights and maritime entitlements in the South China Sea and declared without legal effect claims that exceed entitlements, geographical, and substantive limits set by UNCLOS. It is now part of international law," Manalo said.

"The Award has since facilitated the plotting of new paths and trajectories, reflecting the rich maritime heritage of our country and our people, firm in the conviction that our rights over our maritime jurisdictions are indisputable," he added.

Manalo thanked the "growing number of partners" that have expressed support for the Philippines' 2016 legal victory.

He also said he hoped it would continue to serve as an inspiration for other countries involved in similar disputes to strive for both a peaceful resolution and adherence to a "rules-based international order."

"We are honored that the Award stands as a beacon whose guiding light serves all nations. It is a settled landmark and a definitive contribution to the progressive development of international law. It is ours as much as it is the world’s," Manalo said.

"We will continue to translate the positive outcomes of the Award into positive gains for our people to secure our legitimate interests in our maritime domain, and to promote peace, security and prosperity in our region," the country's top diplomat added.

On July 12, 2016, the PCA in The Hague, Netherlands ruled in favor of the Philippines' claims in areas of the South China Sea that are part of its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), which have since been called the West Philippine Sea.

It also invalidated China's "nine-dash line", where it had sweeping territorial claims over the disputed waters that were also claimed by other Southeast Asian nations such as Vietnam, Malaysia, and Brunei.

China has disregarded the ruling, continuing incursions in the South China Sea leading to persisting tensions in the area.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte, who had sought warmer ties with China during his administration, also dismissed the ruling, calling it a piece of "paper" that led to nothing.

Last week, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported Chinese forces blocked some of its vessels at the Ayungin Shoal during a recent support mission, while the military also reported around 50 Chinese vessels swarming Iroquois Reef and Sabina Shoal.

The PCG vowed to continue publicizing Chinese incursions in the West Philippine Sea, saying it was an effective way to deter China's aggression in the disputed waters.

