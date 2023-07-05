Philippine Coast Guard handout.



MANILA — Chinese vessels blocked and carried out dangerous maneuvers against their ships off Ayungin Shoal during a recent support mission, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Wednesday.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, PCG's spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, said the incident happened on June 30 while they were escorting the naval operation of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to Ayungin also called Second Thomas Shoal, which China calls "Ren’ai Reef."

The Chinese Coast Guard vessels reached a distance of 10.9 nautical miles away from Ayungin Shoal, said Tarriela, and were near the two Philippine Coast Guard vessels BRP Malabrigo at BRP Malapascua.

"Ang ginawa nila, they came close sa ating dalawang Philippine Coast Guard vessels with an approximate distance of 100 yards, while at the same time, ang ginawa ng ating 2 Coast Guard vessel, para ma-prevent itong possible banggaan, they have to decrease the speed," said Tarriela in a televised briefing.

"The intention of these two vessels were to support the naval operation of the Armed Forces of the Philippines sa sinabi na Ayungin Shoal. They were deployed in Escoda Shoal," he added.

Aside from this, the Philippine Coast Guard spotted 2 People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy vessels at a distance of 9 nautical miles from Ayungin.

They also monitored 6 Chinese maritime militia vessels that attempted to block them from entering Ayungin, he said.

"Hindi tayo hinabol actually, the Philippine Coast Guard vessels are baing blocked to enter, to come close sa Ayungin Shoal because we are supporting the Naval operation ng Armed Forces of the Philippines during that time," he added.

Tarriela said they were able to complete the naval operation and were able to get out of the shoal safely.

"Wala namang naging escalation or tension. The only thing we experienced itong shadowing and blocking ng Chinese Coast Guard vessels," he said.

The Ayungin Shoal is a disputed area in the South China Sea, controlled by the Philippine military but claimed as its own by China.

Despite a 2016 ruling from a UN-backed tribunal that favored Manila and ruled China's claims as illegitimate, the Asian giant has been aggressive in its military activities in the South China Sea.

In recent years, China has built artificial islands on reefs while constructing military facilities and airstrips.

The Philippines has also repeatedly accused Chinese coastguard and maritime militias of harassing and attacking fishing boats and other vessels in the region.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr has promised to modernize the PCG's equipment and facilities for its critical role in defending the country's territory and maintaining peace, which he said has become bigger from the usual search and rescue operations, as well as boundary patrols.



