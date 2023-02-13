China blames PH Coast Guard over laser incident near Ayungin Shoal

A Chinese Coast Guard patrol ship is seen in the South China Sea, in a handout photo distributed by the Philippine Coast Guard on April 15 and taken according to the source either on April 13 or 14, 2021. Handout, Philippine Coast Guard/File

MANILA - China on Monday blamed the Philippines over a recent incident wherein a Chinese Coast Guard vessel directed a military-grade laser at a Philippine Coast Guard vessel.

The PCG earlier bared that a Chinese vessel with bow number 5205 was seen approximately 4 nautical miles away from the Philippines' BRP Malapascua, which was going to the Ayungin Shoal in the South China Sea.

The Chinese ship shone a green laser light twice toward the BRP Malapascua, causing temporary blindness to its crew.

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin claimed that the PCG vessel entered the waters near Ayungin Shoal, which China calls "Ren’ai Reef", "without permission."

"The Ren’ai Reef is part of China’s Nansha Islands," he told reporters, referring to the Spratly Islands.

Wang further claimed that the Chinese Coast Guard only "upheld China’s sovereignty and maritime order and acted in a professional and restrained way."

"We hope the Philippine side will respect China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea and avoid taking any actions that may exacerbate disputes and complicate the situation. China and the Philippines are in communication on this through diplomatic channels," he said.

The Philippines, a major claimant in the Spratly Islands, calls the maritime area as the Kalayaan Group of Islands.

The Philippines and China have been disputing over the South China Sea for over a decade, with the Beijing claiming sovereignty over almost the entire waters through which trillions of dollars in trade pass annually.

Despite a 2016 ruling from a UN-backed tribunal that favored Manila and ruled China's claims as illegitimate, the Asian giant has been aggressive in its military activities in the South China Sea.

In recent years, China has built artificial islands on reefs while constructing military facilities and airstrips.

The Philippines has also repeatedly accused Chinese coastguard and maritime militias of harassing and attacking fishing boats and other vessels in the region.

