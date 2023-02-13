MANILA -- A Chinese Coast Guard vessel directed a military-grade laser light at the Philippine Coast Guard vessel supporting a rotation and resupply of the Philippine Navy, the PCG said Monday.

The PCG noted that on February 6, the Chinese vessel with bow number 5205 was seen approximately 4 nautical miles away from the Philippines' BRP Malapascua, which was going to the Ayungin Shoal.

The Chinese ship shone a green laser light twice toward the BRP Malapascua, causing temporary blindness to its crew.

"The Chinese vessel also made dangerous maneuvers by approaching about 150 yards from the vessel's starboard side," the PCG noted.

The BRP Malapascua then altered its course and headed instead for Lawak Island to continue supporting BRP Teresa Magbanua, which was bringing personnel and supplies for the BRP Sierra Madre, the Philippine Marine Corps outpost in the Ayungin Shoal.

"The deliberate blocking of the Philippine government ships to deliver food and supplies to our military personnel on board the BRP Sierra Madre is a blatant disregard for, and a clear violation of, Philippine sovereign rights in this part of the West Philippine Sea," the PCG noted.

"The CCG 5205 removed the cover of her 70 mm naval armament when BRP Teresa Magbanua came close to Ayungin Shoal at a distance of 2.5NM."

"The said CCG ship, together with the two Chinese Maritime Militia (CMM) and CCG 5102, formed a 13NM-radius blockade with the grounded (Philippine Navy) vessel as its reference to prevent Philippine government ships from reaching the AFP troops," it added.

The PCG said they remain committed to protect Philippine sovereignty and rights in the West Philippine Sea.

“The PCG will continue to exercise due diligence in protecting the country's territorial integrity against foreign aggression," said PCG Commandant Artemio Abu.

The PCG also said the AFP can always rely on them to support their resupply mission in Ayungin Shoal.