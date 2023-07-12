MANILA — The United States and Japan on Wednesday expressed support for the Philippines' legal victory over China on the West Philippine Sea, exactly 7 years since the Permanent Court of Arbitration handed down the ruling.

In separate statements, both countries called the ruling "final and legally binding."

"We continue to urge Beijing to comport its maritime claims with international law as reflected in the 1982 Law of the Sea Convention; cease its routine harassment of claimant state vessels lawfully operating in their respective exclusive economic zones; halt its disruption to states’ sovereign rights to explore, exploit, conserve, and manage natural resources; and end its interference with the freedoms of navigation and overflight of states lawfully operating in the region," US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

"We will continue working with allies and partners to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific, one that is at peace and grounded in respect for international law," Miller added.

The US has described its security alliance with the Philippines as "ironclad," having been in practice since 1951.

During her visit to the Philippines last year, US Vice President Kamala Harris said that the superpower would stand with the country "in defense, in international rules and norms in the South China Sea."

She had also noted that any armed attack on the Philippine military, as well as the country's public vessels and aircraft "would invoke the US mutual defense commitment."

For its part, Japan called on China to comply with the permanent court's ruling.

"The claim by China that it will not accept the award is against the principle of peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with international law, in particular UNCLOS, and undermines the rule of law as a fundamental value of the international community," Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa said in his statement.

"Japan highly appreciates the Government of the Philippines for having consistently complied with the award, and shown its commitment to the peaceful settlement of disputes in the South China Sea," Yoshimasa added.

Earlier this year, Japan, the US and the Philippines discussed a possible tripartite agreement on security as tensions persisted in the South China Sea, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said.

During his visit to Japan last February, Marcos and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida both expressed support for the 2016 PCA ruling.

