Chinese fishing vessels are spotted idling near Iroquois Reef last June 2023. Photo by the Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Command

MANILA — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Sunday said it would continue exposing Chinese incursions in the West Philippine Sea, adding it has been "effective" in deterring China's aggression in the disputed waters.

PCG West Philippine Sea spokesperson Cmdr. Jay Tarriela told TeleRadyo Serbisyo that its "transparency initiative" on Chinese incursions is part of its strategy to drive Chinese forces away from the said territory.

"Na-realize namin na for the Philippine government to... drive [Chinese forces] away is for us to... expose them in public, create public awareness, and for them to be criticized by the international community," Tarriela said.

This would then be followed by maritime patrols by both the PCG and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP)," he added.

"Eventually mawawala rin naman sila. Umaalis din naman sila."

Tarriela also said that even if Chinese forces would try to return to the disputed waters, exposing their actions would prevent them from occupying and taking control over islands.

"Kung papabayaan mo silang mag-swarm sa isang particular area na hindi mo sila maisasapubliko o walang nakakaalam, it might be the best approach for them to occupy it and to take control over it. So it's very important for us to expose it, and then saka lang natin susundan ng deployment ng ating government assets," he added.

"For the PCG and AFP, it's our commitment to the Filipino people and of course, in compliance with the guidelines of the president, to sustain our presence dito sa West Philippine Sea, and to keep on monitoring what's happening," he said.

Tarriela's pronouncements came days after the AFP reported spotting 48 Chinese fishing vessels swarming Iroquois Reef and 5 Chinese Coast Guard and People's Liberation Army Navy vessels near Sabina Shoal.

Envoys of the United States and Japan to the Philippines expressed concern for China's actions.

"We are concerned by the unprofessional maneuvers of the China Coast Guard against the Philippines Coast Guard. The PRC’s irresponsible behavior in the South China Sea threatens the security and legal rights of our treaty ally, the Philippines," US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson said in a tweet.

"As China’s unilateral actions such as repeated intrusions into Japan’s waters around the Senkaku Islands in the ECS, China's dangerous behavior in the South China Sea in defiance of the 2016 arbitration award is a grave concern for regional peace and stability," Japanese Ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa also tweeted.