Courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA — The Philippine Coast Guard has observed some improvement in China's behavior in parts of the West Philippine Sea.

According to PCG spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela, exposing China's incursions in Philippine waters helped in changing Beijing's behavior.

"In some features of the West Philippine Sea, we can already see some of the changes of behavior of the Chinese Coast Guard. Before they were aggressive all over the West Philippine Sea," he told ANC's "Headstart" Thursday.

"To be fair, there is already changes of behavior in what we have been doing with the Chinese Coast Guard as we exposed their aggressive actions," he added.

But the PCG noted that the Chinese Coast Guard is particularly aggressive in Ayungin Shoal, which China calls "Ren’ai Reef."

"What is happening in Ayungin Shoal is different from the entire operation of the Chinese Coast Guard and our deployment of the Philippine Coast Guard vessels in the entire West Philippine Sea," Tarriela said.

The Ayungin Shoal is a disputed area in the South China Sea, controlled by the Philippine military but claimed as its own by China.

PCG's remarks follow yet another incident between Manila and Beijing in Ayungin Shoal where Chinese vessels allegedly harassed Philippine ships in a recent support mission.

The incident took place on June 30 while the PCG were escorting the naval operation of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Despite a 2016 ruling from a UN-backed tribunal that favored Manila and ruled China's claims as illegitimate, Beijing has been aggressive in its military activities in the South China Sea.

In recent years, China has built artificial islands on reefs while constructing military facilities and airstrips.